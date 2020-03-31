TEXAS CITY
A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a car crash after trying to avoid a collision with an 18-wheeler on state Highway 3 near Century Boulevard, police said.
The 18-wheeler driver turned north off state Highway 3 and the driver of the other vehicle was traveling south on state Highway 3, Texas City Police spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
There was no collision of vehicles, but the driver who was traveling south tried to avoid the 18-wheeler and ended up in a ditch where he was pinned in his vehicle, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
