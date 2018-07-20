Traffic on Interstate 45 stopped Friday after a woman fell to her death from the FM 646 overpass onto the highway, police officials said.
League City police shut down all southbound traffic on the interstate after the woman fell just before 5 p.m. Friday, said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the department.
By 6:45 p.m., police had cleared the scene on I-45 and traffic was moving again, Williamson said.
Investigators weren’t immediately sure whether she fell or jumped, Williamson said.
The closure is between FM 517 and state Highway 96, Williamson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.