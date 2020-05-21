DICKINSON
Daring pandemic restrictions to dampen its seniors’ spirits, Dickinson Independent School District hosted the county’s first virtual ceremony for its graduating class Thursday.
Members of Dickinson High School’s class of 2020 tuned in from home to hear messages of encouragement from school administrators and hear their names read out while the familiar notes of “Pomp and Circumstance” played in the background.
The district plans to host an in-person commencement ceremony at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on June 4. To adhere to social distancing guidelines, the district will provide two tickets to each graduating student for guests to attend.
Students, parents and employees will be required to complete a health screening survey and must sit 6 feet apart. The entire ceremony will be live-streamed on the district website, www.dickinsonisd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.