TEXAS CITY
Police officers with dogs were searching Texas City on Friday for a 79-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday.
Marie Power, 79, of Texas City was last seen on about 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the police department.
Powers suffers from Alzheimer's disease and bipolar disorder, police said.
She is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and blondish gray hair, according to police.
She was last seen wearing a pink and white night robe, police said. She was reported missing by her son.
Police on Friday were searching near the 2900 block of Tarpey Avenue in Texas City, police said. The were also checking nearby waterways for signs of Powers, a police spokesman said.
Police asked anyone with information about Powers to call the police department at 409-643-5720.
