After a pandemic year in which businesses saw fewer customers and less revenue, some are predicting a promising spring with hopes of booming sales.
With some national indicators pointing to strong retail growth in the spring, many local shop owners are hopeful, although making up for the significant hit taken last year would require excellent sales all year, they said. As more people are vaccinated against COVID-19 and as cases drop and restrictions on businesses are lifted, more shoppers are venturing out — some for the first time in months.
Even before the first big week of spring break, it was busy in gift and home décor store Glass Mermaids, 2098 Marina Bay Drive in League City, manager Dianne Bullard said.
Sales doubled at the shop in the past week, she said.
“People come in and they’re like, ‘I haven’t been out in a year,’” Bullard said. “I’m just flabbergasted.”
As with many other businesses, sales dropped for Glass Mermaids last year. The shop made it through the tough time because it sells paint for furniture and other home improvement projects, which was in higher demand last year as more people stayed at home, Bullard said.
Many shops already have had a strong start to spring break, which they hope is a sign of a strong summer, said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
“We’re excited about the spring and the summer,” Click said. “If things continue on the path that they’re currently on, we feel like we’re going to have a booming summer.”
Retail sales could increase between 6.5 percent and 8.2 percent compared with 2020, for total sales of $4.3 trillion to $4.4 trillion nationally, according to the National Retail Federation.
Retail sales also had grown in 2020 by 6.7 percent compared with $4.06 trillion the year before, according to the federation.
But that trend of growth might not reach everyone or might come too late for some.
Business at accessory and home décor shop Natural Groove, 8111 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock, has slowed since Christmas, owner Marsha Knapp said.
Although on a busy street, Natural Groove isn’t on a typical tourist route, so it’s not getting the spring break rush of customers, Knapp said.
The shop saw good business in the summer, but things will have to pick up pretty soon, said Knapp, who is considering whether it’s time to close the business, she said.
“It’s probably going to depend on the next six weeks,” Knapp said. “If it becomes too much of a burden or an effort, then I’ve been here 15 years. It’s been a great run.“
Many retailers still are struggling because of the depth of the losses last year, said Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“They’ve just had such great losses that it will really take more than just a great spring break,” Spagnola said. “It will take a great year.”
Spagnola still worries people have gotten dependent on easy online ordering from companies like Amazon, she said.
“Some people have gotten really used to that,” Spagnola said. “That’s my greatest fear is that people won’t come back and they won’t support hometown.”
Still, Click thinks Galveston, with its proximity to Houston, fared better regionally than some other parts of the county, he said.
“We were saved by Houston, Texas,” Click said. “We are so close to such a huge populated area who wanted to get out and do things.”
Click is hopeful that the year will bring high sales and demand for local shops, he said.
