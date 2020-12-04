CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Three people were injured, two critically, when the 31-foot sailboat Traveler exploded and burned about 2 p.m. while docked at Portofino Harbour Marina, officials said.
The two badly injured people were taken by air ambulance to the University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, Kemah communications specialist Adriana Richey said.
The other person was taken by ground ambulance to the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, Richey said.
Fire officials Friday were uncertain how many people had been aboard Traveler and had not determined what caused the explosion and fire, Richey said.
