A former Dickinson High School teacher was sentenced Thursday to 10 years probation for having an inappropriate relationship with a student in 2017.
Justin Michael Devera, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of improper relationship between an educator and student and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Devera, a former career and technology teacher at Dickinson High School, turned himself in to authorities after a witness filed a report with the League City Police Department about a potential inappropriate relationship.
The witness told police that while employed at a hotel in the 2000 block of South Shore Boulevard in League City, he delivered room service to a room and saw Devera and the student apparently sharing the room together, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Devera had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student, police said.
Hotel booking details show that the room was rented by Devera, according to the affidavit.
Devera told police during an interview that he was in a sexual relationship with the student and that he had sex with the student twice while staying at the hotel two days in April 2017, according to the affidavit.
Devera also said that he had sex with the student several times in his car, according to the affidavit.
The student admitted to being in a sexual relationship with Devera and that the relationship had continued since 2016, according to the affidavit.
The district’s handbook bans employees from romantic or sexual relationships with students, even if they are consensual.
— Matt deGrood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.