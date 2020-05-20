GALVESTON
The Houston Food Bank will sponsor a community food drive beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at Falstaff Cruise Parking at 3402 Church St. in Galveston.
The Galveston chapter of the NAACP, the League of United Latin American Citizens Council No. 151, Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, American Red Cross and Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will also host the free event.
For more information or if you would like to volunteer, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138 or visit www.comgalveston.com.
— Angela Wilson
