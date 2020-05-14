GALVESTON
The Salvation Army of Galveston County received a $20,000 grant from the Galveston Recovery Fund to support the Center of Hope, 601 51st St., in its effort to help those hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Galveston Recovery Fund, in collaboration with United Way of Galveston and Vision Galveston, has a mission to support the nonprofit agencies that are meeting basic needs in the community.
Earlier this week, the Moody Foundation also donated $75,000 to The Salvation Army of Galveston County to further assist with its response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“We're deeply indebted to the Galveston Recovery Fund, United Way and the community for their support during this time,” Capt. Nathanael Doria of The Salvation Army said. “We're also honored that the Moody Foundation recognized the costs associated with our expanded services to the homeless in Galveston, as well as the increased need for food, medicine and emergency financial assistance for others in the community.”
To make a donation to or volunteer at The Salvation Army of Galveston County, visit www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org.
— Angela Wilson
