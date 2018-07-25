Galveston Area Ambulance Authority, the county’s emergency medical services provider, has a new full-time director with 20 years of experience with the group, officials said.
Amy Weber, who has served as the authority's interim director since March, was named to the position permanently this month, said Ashley Tompkins, spokeswoman for the Galveston County Health District.
The emergency services agency has about 90 employees and serves Galveston, Jamaica Beach, Bayou Vista, Tiki Island, Hitchcock and unincorporated areas of the county, officials said.
Weber began as an emergency medical technician in 1997 and has moved through different roles with the group, officials said.
Weber was named operations manager in January and promoted two months later to interim director, officials said.
— Matt deGrood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.