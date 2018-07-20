Temperatures in Galveston County on Friday reached the mid-90s, beginning what could be a lengthy heatwave in the region, according to the National Weather Service.
“The best course of action is going to be trying to stay away from the sun,” said Charles Roeseler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City. “If you do have to work outdoors, make sure you take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water.”
Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create sweltering conditions throughout Galveston County over the weekend, but especially in the northern parts of the region such as Friendswood and League City, Roeseler said.
An upper level high pressure ridge over New Mexico is expanding eastward and will rest over the northern parts of Texas this weekend, creating a heatwave in Galveston County, Roeseler said.
The weather this weekend will be the hottest of the year, Roeseler said.
“The last time it was this warm was probably around the same time last year,” he said. “It does get hot in July and August here. And it’s going to feel so hot because we haven’t been near this temperature this summer.”
Temperatures along Galveston beaches this weekend will reach the lower 90s, but with humidity, will feel like it’s between 104 and 109 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, Roeseler said.
Inland temperatures will reach the upper 90s, with humidity making it feel like it’s between 105 and 110 degrees outside, Roeseler said.
The hot weather should last through Monday. A slight dry wave should arrive and lower temperatures Tuesday, Roeseler said.
“It won’t be quite as humid,” Roeseler said.
But the county’s respite won’t last long, he said.
“The turndown in temperatures will last Tuesday and Wednesday, but then it will be back to very warm weather to end the week,” he said.
Long-range forecasts are split on how long the heatwave will last, Roeseler said.
Some models have the warm temperatures sticking around for the foreseeable future, while other models show a low-pressure system moving in next weekend and bringing some showers and thunderstorms, Roeseler said.
“If I were a betting man, I’d say it looks like warm and dry conditions,” Roeseler said.
The Galveston Island Beach Patrol also has reported strong rip currents along the beaches this weekend that could produce dangerous swimming conditions, Roeseler said.
