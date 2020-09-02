GALVESTON
After a slow July on the island, many businesses felt some relief in August as the number of COVID-19 cases dropped and the imminent start of the school year brought people, and their money, back to the island.
August was better for many business owners who had seen revenues sputtering all summer and this weekend face the traditional end of the main money-making season. But Hurricane Laura set back some of the progress made in August, leaving many owners worried about the upcoming off-season.
Business was definitely better in August, said Tracy Deltz, restaurant manager at Benno’s on the Beach, 1200 Seawall Blvd.
“July was horrible,” Deltz said. “Up until last week, August was actually doing pretty well.”
The city closed beaches over the Fourth of July weekend as regional COVID-19 cases climbed and the positivity rate rose to 12 percent in the week leading up to the holiday.
The closures lasted only one weekend, but people stayed away for much longer in the month, probably in part because of the rising cases, Deltz said.
Before Hurricane Laura threatened to slam into the coast near Galveston, business was probably at about 80 percent of what it was last year during August, Deltz said.
The number of people driving across the causeway has gone up since July, according to city data.
Over the weekend of Aug. 14-16, about 141,000 vehicles crossed the causeway into Galveston. The number of vehicles crossing the causeway had been increasing steadily since the Independence Day weekend, when about 89,000 vehicles crossed.
And the hotels are a little fuller this month, too.
From Aug. 1-8, hotel occupancy was at 63.2 percent, up from the 47.4 percent from June 28 to July 4, and the 50.2 percent from July 5-11, according to data from benchmarking firm STR.
Until Hurricane Laura threatened, things were looking good, said Marty Miles, complex general manager for seawall property Hotel Galvez & Spa and downtown hotels The Tremont House and Harbor House Hotel & Marina at Pier 21.
“Our business was remarkably good,” Miles said. “Even with the hurricane, we probably did 30 percent better than we thought we were going to at the end of July.”
Miles isn’t really sure why people decided to return in August, he said.
Things were looking much better before the hurricane, said Willis Gandhi, president of the Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association. He owns island properties such as Best Western Plus, 8502 Seawall Blvd.
“It killed a whole week and a weekend,” Gandhi said.
He’s still worried about the end of the summer but hopes Labor Day weekend brings some good business, he said.
The island saw an increase in rates and occupancy in August, said Michael Woody, chief tourism officer with the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees, which promotes tourism.
“In August we typically see a drop in visitation, but due to later school start dates, remote working and spectacular weather, up until the threat of a hurricane, we are seeing an increase from July,” Woody said.
Typically, September travel is driven by festivals and events, most of which are canceled, but there still is demand for travel, Woody said.
“August certainly helped,” Woody said. “Every month during this pandemic has come with its own sets of challenges, and August was no different with the mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Laura.”
The off-season is going to be a challenge, said Jeff Antonelli, owner of Shrimp ‘N Stuff, 3901 Ave. O and 2506 Ball St.
Antonelli was glad that August brought more business to Galveston after a lackluster July, he said.
“August was a strong month for us,” Antonelli said. “July was flat for us and for everybody I think. The closing of the beach had a major effect.”
Antonelli is hopeful that people in Galveston still are following distancing and masking rules.
As far as the rest of the year, it’s hard to tell how much business the island will see, Miles said.
“So far, I am absolutely scratching my head wondering what September is going to be like,” Miles said. “My expectation is it will drop significantly just like it has every other year.”
Deltz is hoping the Labor Day weekend gives Benno’s another push of revenue before the fall, he said.
“It’s kind of the last big weekend of the whole year,” Deltz said.
That’s especially true with the cancellation of major festivals like motorcycle event Lone Star Rally, he said.
