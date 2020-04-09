GALVESTON
Crew members on the Carnival Freedom have been sequestered aboard their ship for weeks as the cruise line and federal officials weighed the logistics and health ramifications of allowing them to come ashore.
That changed when hundreds of crew members were allowed Wednesday to leave the ship, directly board buses and travel to Louisiana to catch a chartered flight home, Carnival Cruise Line officials said.
Carnival debarked “healthy crew members who are not essential to the operation of the ship so they can return home to their family,” spokesman Vance Gulliksen said.
The crew members who were allowed to leave the ship were cleared by the company’s medical team, the airline and U.S. immigration authorities, Gulliksen said.
The partial evacuation of Freedom was one of the few times crew members have been allowed to leave ships at the Port of Galveston since March 13, when Carnival suspended all of its cruises worldwide. The company doesn’t plan to resume cruises again until May 11 at the earliest, officials said.
With at least another month of cruise suspensions likely, more controlled evacuations of cruise ship employees through Port of Galveston are expected, officials said.
In keeping with social distancing measures, buses on Wednesday weren’t filled to capacity when about 400 people left the Carnival Freedom, Gulliksen said.
They joined other crew members who were evacuated from ships in Mobile, Alabama, and New Orleans.
The crew transfer process was coordinated and planned between several public health and maritime agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Galveston County Health District, Port of Galveston Port Director Rodger Rees said.
“Thanks to this coordinated effort, it went like clockwork,” Rees said.
Four cruise ships have rotated in and out of the Port of Galveston since March 14 as Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line waited for a return to normal service.
This week, two more ships joined the Galveston-based group. Carnival Freedom, which is normally home-ported in Galveston, arrived back in Texas on Wednesday. The Royal Caribbean Majesty of the Seas, which is normally based in New Orleans, arrived at the port on Tuesday, officials said.
Both ships had previously been berthed in Gulfport, Mississippi. They were ordered to leave Gulfport on April 3, after the state of Mississippi issued a shelter-in-place order.
The ships have rotated out of the port’s two cruise terminals as they’ve needed to resupply or conduct maintenance, port officials said. The evacuation of crew members from the ship to the buses to New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International Airport was a new process employed for the first time on Wednesday.
The Carnival Freedom crew members weren’t the first to disembark a local cruise ship since the cruise suspension began.
U.S. Customs and Board Protection since March 13 has processed 1,563 crew member repatriation requests from the six cruise ships now berthed in Galveston, said Yolanda Choates, a public affairs specialist for CBP.
The majority of the people being repatriated were from the Philippines and Indonesia, Choates said.
There is urgency to reduce the number of people aboard the local cruises ships. Port officials have said there are between 1,000 and 1,200 crew members aboard each ship at a given time.
Earlier this week, the Coast Guard ordered Galveston-based cruise ships to be prepared to treat critically ill people on board or else arrange commercial transports for evacuation of the ships, if an evacuation was needed.
One of the local ships, Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas, has been at anchorage in the Gulf of Mexico since March 30. At least one crew member on board the ship has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The ship will remain at anchorage until April 15, officials said.
The ultimate goal of the controlled evacuations is to reduce the number of people on the cruise ships to the minimum number needed to keep the ship operating, official said.
“We will be continuing to debark crew members who are not essential to the ships’ operations,” Gulliksen said.
It was unclear on Thursday when the next crew transport from the Port of Galveston was scheduled to leave.
