Among the many challenges facing Galveston County public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic is how to interview and hire the hundreds of teachers and staff members needed for the upcoming school year.
Texas City Independent School District, for example, needs to fill 35 teaching positions before the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
The district, one of eight in the area, as well as charter and private schools are resorting to virtual job fairs to fill those vacancies, officials said.
In a normal year, the Texas City district would hire up to 90 new employees, including teachers, counselors, specialists, support staff and administrators, said Marcus Higgs, assistant superintendent of human resources at Texas City ISD.
To get that done during a time of social distancing and recommendations against travel, the district is preparing for its first virtual job fair, set to begin Monday and run through May 22, he said.
“Using a program called Flipgrid, interviews for our new teachers will all be conducted via Zoom, Skype or GoToMeeting until social distancing guidelines are relaxed,” Higgs said. “Moving forward, current teachers and new teacher hires will now receive a personal district laptop to take home from work.”
Additionally, all classroom teachers in the district will have use of a Clevertouch Interactive Flat Panel Smartboard in their classrooms, and a $4,000 stipend will be given to all certified high school math and science teachers, Higgs said.
“We decided to offer the stipend to our teachers to help keep turnover low in those critical areas,” Higgs said. “We’re hoping teachers will sign up for the job fair.”
The district also has provided resources to help employees maintain their mental health, as well as creating several social media platforms to share ideas and positive messages with each other during the pandemic, said Melissa Tortorici, director of communications at Texas City ISD.
“This hasn’t been an easy task to completely change the way we teach,” Tortorici said. “We’ve emailed employees, asking them to help recruit their potential new co-workers via our social media platforms.
“Our teachers have really stepped up,” she added. “We couldn’t be prouder of the efforts and the lengths they go to for our students.”
TECHNOLOGY HELPS
Interim Superintendent Susan Myers is thankful for the technology to keep the district moving forward with hiring, she said.
“Interviewing virtually isn’t the norm for us; however, we’ve done it in instances where someone was from out of state, so it is familiar,” Myers said. “It’s critical that we do this now and not wait until we can meet face to face.
“We think we provide excellent resources for our teachers to be successful here, and we have great administrators in place to help them along the way.”
Other schools such as Odyssey Academy, which has locations in Galveston and League City, and a new one under construction in Texas City, were able to have an onsite job fair Feb. 29 before the pandemic, Superintendent Jennifer Goodman said.
“We only have a few positions left to fill, which will be handled via Zoom,” Goodman said. “We were lucky to have been able to do our job fair before everything was shut down.”
Galveston Independent School District has participated in seven virtual job fairs so far this year, said Dyann Polzin, chief human resources officer of the district.
“It really has been a challenge in the sense that it’s all virtual, and you don’t get a chance to actually see the person you’re chatting with,” Polzin said. “I’ve been in this district for 45 years, so it’s good that some, if not most of the candidates, are students who I know, so that helps.”
The district should be well staffed for the upcoming school year and is preparing to participate in two more virtual job fairs in the next few weeks, Polzin said.
“In addition to the virtual fairs, we’re hoping to be able to have a face-to-face job fair in late July,” Polzin said. “We think we’ll be fine as we’re adjusting to doing what the rest of America is doing during this time. However, we’re looking forward to getting back to the ‘old’ normal, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.