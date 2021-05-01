The following elections were decided on May 1. All results had been reported as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The results are complete, but unofficial until they're canvassed.
COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND
Trustee Position 2
Alan L. Waters, 1,100, 100%
Trustee Position 3
Kyle L. Dickson, 696, 100%
Proposition A
The issuance of $13,950,000 bonds for the purpose of refunding College of the Mainland maintenance tax notes, Series 2017 and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase. Required state for all school district bond propositions pursuant to Section 45.033, Texas Education Code
For: 2,060, 52.92%
Against: 1,833, 47.08%
TEXAS CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Trustee District 6
Hal Biery: 64, 100%
Texas City ISD Trustees At-Large
Mike Matranga: 806, 37.23%
Russel E. Washington, Jr.: 756, 34.92%
Nelson Juarez: 603, 27.85%
CITY OF BAYOU VISTA
Alderman Position 2
Danny Rambin: 70, 100%
Alderman Position 3
David A. Mitchell: 64, 79.01%
Lynne Wicker: 17, 20.99%
Alderman Position 4
Joshua R. Christie: 70, 100%
GALVESTON COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES DISTRICT NO. 1
Proposition A
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed two percent (2%) in any location in the District.
For: 437, 46.74%
Against: 498, 53.26%
CITY OF JAMAICA BEACH
Mayor
Clay H. Morris: 188, 65.96%
Marci Kurtz Hoffman: 97, 34.04%
Alderman, two-year term (Vote for 0, 1 or 2)
Lorrain “Taz” Jones: 157, 31.98%
Gilbert Madray: 129, 26.27%
Terry Rizzo: 100, 20.37%
Brad South: 96, 19.55%
Sandy Denby: 9, 1.83%
KEMAH
Mayor
Carl A. Joiner: 158, 40.41%
Terri Gale: 123, 31.5%
Matt Wiggins: 110, 28.13%
Council Member — Position 2
Robert P. Kelly: 296, 100%
Council Member — Position 4
Robin Collins: 278, 100%
CITY OF LA MARQUE
Mayor
Keith Bell: 842, 89.015
Raushida Robinson: 104, 10.99%
District A
Kimberley N. Yancy: 171, 43.07%
Wayne Hobgood: 89, 22.42%
Tracie Steans: 86, 21.66%
David J. Holmen: 51, 12.85%
District C
Michal Carlson: 119, 58.33%
William Reed: 85, 41.67%
GALVESTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 73
Proposition A
Confirmation of the creation of Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73
For: 2, 100%
Against: 0, 0%
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Directors (Four positions)
Cynthia Aldape: 2, 25%
Rebecca C. Clark: 2, 25%
Diane Perillo: 2, 25%
Karen P. Alvanez: 2, 25%
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition B
The issuance of $443,700,000 bonds for water, sanitary sewer, and drainage and storm sewer systems and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds.
For: 2, 100%
Against: 0, 0%
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition C
The issuance of $44,370,000 refunding bonds for water, sanitary sewer, and drainage and storm sewer systems and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds
For: 2, 100%
Against: 0, 0%
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition D
The issuance of $113,000,000 bonds for recreational facilities and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds
For: 2, 100%
Against: 0, 0%
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition E
The issuance of $11,300,000 refunding bonds for recreational facilities and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds.
For: 2, 100%
Against: 0, 0%
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition F
The issuance of $287,000,000 bonds for roads and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds
For: 2, 100%
Against: 0, 0%
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition G
The issuance of $28,700,000 refunding bonds for roads and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds
For: 2, 100%
Against: 0, 0%
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition H
An operation and maintenance tax for conservation and reclamation facilities authorized by Article XVI, Section 59, of the Texas Constitution, not to exceed one dollar and fifty cents ($1.50) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property
For: 2, 100%
Against: 0, 0%
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition I
An operation and maintenance tax for road facilities authorized by article iii, section 52, of the Texas constitution, not to exceed twenty five cents ($0.25) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property.
For: 2, 100%
Against: 0, 0%
SANTA FE
Mayor
Jason Tabor: 607, 100%
City Council Place 2
Jason O’Brien: 545, 100%
City Council Place 3
Melanie Pittman Collins: 635, 82.47%
Ronald “Bubba” Jannett: 135, 17.53%
City of Santa Fe Proposition A
Without increasing the City of Santa Fe local sales and use tax rate, authorize the City of Santa Fe, Texas, by and through the City of Santa Fe Section 4B Economic Development Corporation, to use the existing one-half cent ($0.005) sales and use tax for any economic development project authorized under the law applicable to a Type B economic development corporation including projects for the general promotion and development of new or expanded business enterprises, public safety facilities, streets and roads, drainage and related improvements, demolition of existing structures, general municipally owned improvements, projects for professional and amateur sports, athletic, entertainment, tourist, convention, and public park purposes and events, including stadiums, ball parks, auditoriums, amphitheaters, concert halls, learning centers, parks and park facilities, open space improvements, municipal buildings, museums, exhibition facilities, and related store, restaurant, concession, and automobile parking facilities, related area transportation facilities, and related roads, streets, and water and sewer facilities, and any and all costs associated with an authorized project in accordance with Texas Local Government Code Section 501.152, as well as administrative expenses, maintenance and operation expenses, promotional expenses, and the issuance of bonds for any of the above projects.
For: 468, 60.15%
Against: 310, 39.85%
VILLAGE OF TIKI ISLAND
Mayor
Vernon “Goldie” Teltschick: 237, 47.49%
Jeremy Benefiel: 225, 45.09%
Gary Willmore: 37, 7.41%
Aldermen (2 positions)
Ray Dell’Osso: 280, 31.5%
Steve Kadlecek: 258, 29.02%
Liz Comiskey: 194, 21.82%
Curt Bush: 157, 17.66%
Clear Creek ISD Board of Trustees Election
District 4
Jeff Larson: 307, 54.05%
Page Rander: 261, 45.95%
District 5
Jay Cunningham: 1,406, 62.3%
Christine Parizo: 841, 37.26%
Keith Esthay: 10, 0.44%
At-Large Position A
Jonathan Cottrell: 3,264, 47.55%
Kevin Oditt: 2,716, 39.56%
Michael Creedon: 568, 8.27%
Marlene Montesinos: 317, 4.62%
