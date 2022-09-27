GALVESTON

The man accused in the deadly Sept. 2 DWI crash that killed two island teenagers has been released from the hospital and formally charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of intoxication assault, police said.

Trudy Deen Davis

Please stop using the term DWI "accident". It wasn't an accident. IT was a DWI crash. This person knew he drank and placed everyone at risk. Murder is not an accident. Thank you.

Laura Elder

Actually, I was in a hurry to edit and read right past that. I think crash is a better word. Thank you for pointing that out.

John Long

God bless those children and their families...

Margarita Sims

I don't understand why the charges are 2 for murder and only one for intoxicated assault, when there are 4 injured survivors, not counting the driver. Is it because it was one vehicle that was the means of the assault? This entire situation is tragic.

