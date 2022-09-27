GALVESTON
The man accused in the deadly Sept. 2 DWI crash that killed two island teenagers has been released from the hospital and formally charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of intoxication assault, police said.
GALVESTON
The man accused in the deadly Sept. 2 DWI crash that killed two island teenagers has been released from the hospital and formally charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of intoxication assault, police said.
The Galveston Police Department during a press conference Tuesday afternoon announced Keith Brazier, 28, of Galveston was being released from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and transferred into the custody of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Brazier had been in the hospital for 25 days with a “multitude of injuries,” Galveston Police Department Chief Doug Balli said.
Sgt. Derek Gaspard of the Galveston Police Department announced the charges at the press conference.
“So many lives have been impacted by this tragedy and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the community,” Gaspard said.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Sept. 2 when a white Toyota SUV going west at high speed on Avenue O struck a Jeep traveling north on 41st Street, Gaspard said.
The white SUV driven by Brazier failed to stop at several traffic lights along Avenue O and ran through a red light at 41st Street, police said.
Mason Nelson, 14, a freshman at Ball High School, was killed in the wreck. A parent was driving the vehicle, with four other passengers, who were taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, authorities said.
On Sept. 16, police announced Sam Mixon, 14, also a freshman at Ball High School, died after nearly two weeks in critical condition.
One student injured in the crash still is being held in critical condition, while Brazier’s passenger has been released after three weeks in the hospital.
Brazier had been released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Holliday Unit in Huntsville at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 2, about seven hours before the wreck, Amanda Hernandez, communications director for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said.
Brazier had been convicted of three DWIs before the deadly Galveston crash — in 2016, in 2019 and in 2021, according to court records. He was sentenced Dec. 27, 2021 to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, but was released just hours before the the fatal wreck, police said.
Brazier is being held on bonds of $1.5 million dollars, two $500,000 bonds for the murder charges, and another $500,000 bond for the intoxication assault.
The Sept. accident was preceded by another involving alcohol, leading city officials to take measures to prevent DWIs.
After the Aug. 6 crash between a vehicle and a golf cart, which led to the deaths of four on the island, the Galveston Police Department formed a DWI task force on Aug. 19. Since that time, the police department has made more than 100 DWI arrests. The task force now is known as the Traffic Safety Unit.
“I believe the unit has absolutely made a difference in preventing these types of tragedies and will continue to keep the community safe,” Gaspard said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(4) comments
Please stop using the term DWI "accident". It wasn't an accident. IT was a DWI crash. This person knew he drank and placed everyone at risk. Murder is not an accident. Thank you.
Actually, I was in a hurry to edit and read right past that. I think crash is a better word. Thank you for pointing that out.
God bless those children and their families...
I don't understand why the charges are 2 for murder and only one for intoxicated assault, when there are 4 injured survivors, not counting the driver. Is it because it was one vehicle that was the means of the assault? This entire situation is tragic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.