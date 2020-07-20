GALVESTON
Moody National Bank on Monday announced it had agreed to purchase and assume control of a bank in Clear Lake.
Moody Bank purchased the Spirit of Texas Bank branch in Clear Lake, 1100 Bay Area Blvd., the company said in a press release.
Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Moody Bank will assume some deposit liabilities and acquire some of the branch's assets, including cash and personal property, according to the press release. As of June 30, the deposit balances at the branch were $26 million, according to the press release.
Customers who use the Spirit Bank location will be automatically switched to Moody Bank, bank officials said. Customers will have to be issued new debit cards because of the switch, officials said.
Employees at the Spirit Bank will become Moody Bank employees, official said.
The purchase is expected to closed in fourth quarter of 2020, according to the press release. The companies did not release the price of the sale.
The branch will increase the number of locations Moody Bank has in the Clear Lake area. There is already one Moody Bank location close to the Spirit Bank building, as well as branch locations in League City and Seabrook.
"We are excited about the opportunity to expand our footprint in the Clear Lake/NASA area," Moody Bank President and CEO Victor Pierson said in the press release. "We also look forward to the Spirit bankers at the branch joining our team, as they continue to provide the excellent products and customer service to the Clear Lake community."
The Spirit of Texas Bank has about 30 locations across Texas.
