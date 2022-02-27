Oyster Harvest

A sack of oysters rests on the deck of a boat docked at Prestige Oysters in San Leon on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is seeking public input on a proposed regulation change to prohibit the harvest of oysters in Carlos Bay, Mesquite Bay and Ayres Bay.

By closing the Mesquite Bay complex to oyster harvest, ecologically sensitive and unique oyster habitats would be protected, officials said.

The Question of the Week is: Should Texas Parks and Wildlife prohibit the harvest of oysters in order to protect the oyster habitat?

• Yes, we must protect the oyster habitat

• No, people depend on the oyster harvest to make a living

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription