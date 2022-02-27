centerpiece featured Question of the Week: Should Texas Parks and Wildlife prohibit the harvest of oysters in order to protect the oyster habitat? Feb 27, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A sack of oysters rests on the deck of a boat docked at Prestige Oysters in San Leon on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is seeking public input on a proposed regulation change to prohibit the harvest of oysters in Carlos Bay, Mesquite Bay and Ayres Bay.By closing the Mesquite Bay complex to oyster harvest, ecologically sensitive and unique oyster habitats would be protected, officials said.The Question of the Week is: Should Texas Parks and Wildlife prohibit the harvest of oysters in order to protect the oyster habitat?• Yes, we must protect the oyster habitat• No, people depend on the oyster harvest to make a living Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oyster Habitat Wildlife Department Harvest Law Official Mesquite Bay Regulation × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMotorcyclist killed in highway crash in DickinsonPort of Galveston calls special meeting to discuss Landry's lease of Pier 21I-45 exit to highway 146 to close next weekLights out: Park board extinguishes Independence Day fireworksMan appeals conviction in 2013 Galveston murderMan jailed for Galveston robbery charged in League City bank robberyGalveston's 11-story Medical Arts building barricaded after bricks fall offMan accused in 1991 kidnapping, attempted murder returned to Galveston CountyTeen charged with felony in La Marque bomb threat; four hoaxes probedMan killed in four-vehicle wreck identified CollectionsSecond Saturday of 2022 Mardi Gras FestivitiesIn focus: First Weekend of 2022 Mardi Gras! Galveston Festivities CommentedMiddleton raising, spending most in race for state Senate (76) Change our minds: COVID restrictions didn't work (69) Echoes of Germany in writer's anti-democracy letter (62) America must stand united in the face of a well-armed bully (53) Missing info stops hundreds of mail-in ballots from being counted in Galveston County (52) Canada has had its own version of Tiananmen Square (52) Guest commentary: Join us in working to reduce gun violence in Galveston County (48) Guest commentary: Separation of church, state has already been established (46) Guest commentary: The new GOP is built upon a troubling trinity (45) Editorial was a huge disservice to readership (42)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.