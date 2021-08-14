GALVESTON
To the sounds of popping Champagne corks, the Port of Galveston and Royal Caribbean Cruises on Saturday celebrated the start of construction of the city’s new cruise terminal at Pier 10.
Although construction began on the terminal about two months ago, officials said the celebration Saturday marked an important milestone.
The event was held just hours before a Royal Caribbean ship was to sail with paying passengers for the first time since March 2020.
The Independence of the Seas would depart Sunday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday cleared it to set sail.
“This is absolutely a turning point for us,” said Joshua Carroll, Royal Caribbean’s vice president of destination development and deployment. “With the groundbreaking of this terminal, our first sailing on the Independence of the Seas, it’s really a turning point and it’s an amazing opportunity. We’re thrilled to get back in business.”
The $100 million cruise terminal has long been a dream at the port. It was announced in 2018, and construction was supposed to begin in 2020. But just weeks before final agreements to build the terminal were signed, the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the United States, shut down the U.S. cruise industry and delayed the Galveston terminal for a year.
The Galveston terminal is one of the first construction projects Royal Caribbean has begun since the pandemic, officials said.
The fact the company is moving forward shows the value it sees in Galveston, officials said.
“We appreciate all of your commitment through the pandemic and the problems it caused, Albert Shannon, the chairman of the Wharves Board of Trustees, said to the gathered officials during the ceremony.
"You still chose Galveston to be at the top of your list. We appreciate that and think we’ll all benefit from that."
Galveston is Texas’ only international cruise port. It was the fourth-busiest cruise port in the United States in 2019. Newer, larger Royal Caribbean ships are to use the terminal, and it’s possible more cruise lines will fill the open berths left at Galveston’s other cruise terminals, officials have said.
The Royal Caribbean terminal is expected to be completed in November 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.