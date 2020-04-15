For the first time in her life, Galveston resident Kelly Flint is applying for unemployment benefits after being furloughed from her job as a logistics travel coordinator. Flint started applying March 22. She’ll be furloughed until at least July 31, she said.
“This whole process has been challenging,” Flint, 53, said. “I’m very tired and stressed. I can’t sleep worrying about how I’m going to keep a roof over my head and food on the table. This whole process has been surreal and humbling.”
Flint is among 16 million people who have filed jobless claims as shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic widen and economists predict many more to come as the job market swiftly unravels in efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus. The financially devastating and far-reaching effects of the pandemic, which has halted the normal flow of commerce, have touched almost every industry.
Although the federal government has created massive relief packages, the demand on the system has left many seeking unemployment benefits in a maddening, bureaucratic limbo.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration on Monday sent the Unemployment Insurance Program Letter to state agencies, which provided new guidance to states as they implement the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, including the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.
CARES PACKAGE
“The CARES Act provides valuable relief to American workers facing unemployment, including unemployed workers who may not otherwise be eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits,” Eugene Scalia, U.S. secretary of labor, said. “The guidance issued to states follows significant guidance and support the Department of Labor has already provided to our state partners, including $500 million in emergency administrative funding.”
But that relief can’t come soon enough for Galveston County residents such as Flint who are frustrated by the process of seeking benefits after a flood of applications overwhelmed offices in Texas and beyond.
Flint, who initially was flagged for someone trying to make a claim under her name in 2015, finally was able to get through to someone at the Texas Workforce Commission on Monday and get the help she needed, only after being on hold for more than two hours, she said.
“It’s a huge relief knowing I will have something coming in for the next four months,” she said. “I remained vigilant throughout this whole process and stayed on top of it. I never lost faith or hope but definitely had some low days and despair.”
‘GOD IS IN CONTROL’
The last time Linda Johnson applied for unemployment benefits was more than 30 years ago when people actually talked to a “live person,” she said.
“Technology hadn’t taken over like it has now,” she said. “It’s frustrating. I’ve never been one to not work. I’m also not one to depend on others to provide for me.”
Johnson, who lives in La Marque, was working as a day care provider and was terminated March 21. She began applying for assistance on March 26 and still hasn’t been able to get through by phone or computer, she said.
“It doesn’t make it easy to understand and move forward when you follow the rules and try your best to comply, only to continuously hit a brick wall,” she said. “The unemployment system seems to be broken, and those of us who are depending upon it to keep us afloat are lost in a world of busy signals and websites that boot us off.”
But Johnson won’t lose her faith and believes this is going to eventually turn around, she said.
“I know that it will,” she said. “I just don’t know when it will.
“God is in control. He will come through for his children, but we must do our part, too.”
‘I’M JUST TRYING TO KEEP BUSY’
For the first time since Hurricane Ike in 2008, Galveston resident Julie A. Quiroga has had to apply for unemployment benefits after being furloughed from her job on March 18.
Quiroga has been calling the toll-free number for unemployment since March 24 and has gotten only busy signals every time, she said.
“I’m just trying to keep busy while I call day in and day out,” she said. “I keep trying to get connected with the unemployment office, but so far no such luck.”
In addition to spending her days trying to reach someone at the Texas Workforce Commission by phone and email to help her obtain a new user ID through the lengthy process, Quiroga also is trying to keep her daughter on course with her online distance learning high school classes as well, she said.
“I’m just getting frustrated with not being able to get through,” she said. “Hopefully, soon, someone will have the ‘magic’ phone number to have a human answer on the other end.”
