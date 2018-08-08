GALVESTON
Donna Brown, a 79-year-old woman from Galveston, remained in critical condition Wednesday after getting stabbed Sunday while setting up for an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, police said.
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person who stabbed her, Galveston Police Capt. Josh Schirard said.
Brown, a local volunteer, was setting out chairs and refreshments for an AA chapter meeting in a building near 33rd Street and Avenue P when she was stabbed, Schirard said. The meeting hadn't started yet, he said. But police did not yet know how she had encountered her attacker, he said.
"That's the part we don't know," Schirard said.
Galveston police Wednesday were asking nearby home owners and businesses for surveillance videos to assist their investigation.
"It doesn't have to show the meeting location," Schirard said. "Even if it's just of the street it could show any witnesses. We could really use their help right now."
About 4 p.m. Sunday, police received a call about an unconscious woman in the 1800 block of 33rd Street near Avenue P, authorities said. The incident was initially reported as a possible fall, but emergency crews determined the woman had been stabbed, police said.
Police encouraged anyone with information to call 409-765-3702.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.