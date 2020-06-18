GALVESTON
U.S. Senator John Cornyn on Thursday announced he would file a bill proposing that Juneteenth become a federal holiday.
Juneteenth recognizes the day that the Union Army arrived in Galveston and delivered news of the Emancipation Proclamation to black men and women in Texas, two years after the end of the Civil War.
Slaves in Texas were the last to learn of their freedom. The holiday recognizes the unofficial end of slavery in the United States.
Juneteenth is recognized as a state holiday, by different names, in 47 of 50 states. Texas was the first state to recognize it as a holiday and declared Emancipation Day a state holiday in 1980.
Cornyn announced his intentions for the federal legislation during a speech in the U.S. Senate on Thursday.
"It's an opportunity to reflect on our history, the mistakes we have made, but yet how far we've come in the fight for equality, and a reminder of just how far we still have to go," Cornyn said.
Cornyn expected the bill to have bipartisan support.
Cornyn isn't the first person to file legislation proposing that Juneteenth be a federal holiday.
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Houston, on Monday filed a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives recognizing the importance of Juneteenth. This year's resolution had 202 cosponsors.
Cornyn's bill was inspired by recent protests over the death of George Floyd and the increased attention on black issues, including on the importance of Juneteenth, he said.
But there has been a national effort to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday for years. The effort has been led, in part, by Opal Lee, a nonagenarian from Fort Worth, who has twice walked from Texas to Washington, D.C., to draw attention to her effort to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
A petition on change.org started by Lee had 300,000 signatures as of Thursday.
(2) comments
Happy Juneteenth!!!
This will be a good test to see if congress is capable of making any progress on race at all. And what a great historical moment for Galveston!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.