GALVESTON
Two of Galveston County's members in the Texas Legislature have pledged to support the cash-strapped University of Texas Medical Branch as it tries to weather the financial effects of the COVID-19 crisis.
But state Rep. Greg Bonnen and state Sen. Larry Taylor said that exactly how they can help, and when it will come, aren't yet known.
"We don't know where we're going to be," Taylor said. "I know the hospitals are all hurting, but I just don't know right now."
The medical branch on Friday announced it had a $40 million deficit because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Medical branch officials announced a series of cost-saving measures, including the suspension of pay incentives, a hiring freeze, mandatory vacation days and reduced overtime, to make up the gap.
Bonnen, who is a neurosurgeon and owns a medical practice, said he expected most of the aid for the medical branch would be provided by the federal government, but that legislators would also likely look for ways to help.
"I think medical centers are going to need some assistance," Bonnen said. "All the hospitals in the state are experiencing a significant financial loss right now. That will definitely be a priority for us to pay attention to."
Taylor said he would support efforts by the medical branch as it seeks a direct allocation of federal funds, rather than funds funneled through the state.
Bonnen and Taylor have opponents in the November general election. The next Texas Legislative session begins in January.
NO ELECTION UPDATE
The city of Galveston has yet to hear from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office about a request to hold municipal elections in July rather than November.
Galveston joined other Texas cities, including Waco, in asking Abbott to allow local elections to be held on the same day of primary runoff elections on July 14.
Abbott last month suspended part of the Texas Election Code to allow cities to postpone local elections scheduled for May 2.
But Abbott's order specified that canceled May elections had to be held in November.
Some cities, including Galveston, want to hold elections sooner to allow new leaders to take office before the beginning of a new budget year.
As of Wednesday morning, the city had not received a response from Abbott's office about its request, Galveston City Secretary Janelle Williams said.
Typically, a city must declare its intent to hold an election 60 days before Election Day. If Abbott allows summer elections, and that rule holds true, Galveston would need to make a decision by May 13, Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.