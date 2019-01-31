Skyline Drive in Texas City will be closed for repairs starting Friday as part of a $5.6 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hurricane Flood Protection Project, according to the corps.
The project is expected to shut down Skyline through the end of March.
“Hurricane Ike caused previous erosion and the closure will allow us to safely move heavy equipment and material along the road,” said Jantzen Miller, a corps Galveston District project manager.
Repairs are critical to preserving the Texas City's vital levee system, Miller said.
Construction work and the resulting road closure will begin along Skyline Drive South from Dike Road to the intersection north near Beach Drive, Miller said.
Correcting erosion damage caused by Hurricane Ike in 2008 will provide better flood risk management for the upcoming 2019 hurricane season, corps spokesperson Mark Williford said.
“By starting now, we can minimize the inconvenience to those who travel the road during the summer months,” Miller said.
Hurricane Ike caused erosion to about 5,500 linear feet of clay above the rip rap shore protection on the levee, exposing the sand core, according to the corps. In September 2016, an inspection showed a clay cap was in need of repair.
The Texas City Hurricane Flood Protection Project, administered by the corps of engineers, protects 36 square miles of the greater Texas City-La Marque-Hitchcock area and comprises 17 miles of protective works surrounding the Texas City community and petrochemical production plants located there, according to the corps.
