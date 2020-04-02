TEXAS CITY
Thirteen residents and employees at a Texas City nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The health district was informed of the first positive test from The Resort at Texas City, 1720 N. Logan St., on Saturday and sent people out to inspect the facility, said Ashley Tompkins, health district spokeswoman.
“After that visit, we became aware of several other tests that came back positive,” Tompkins said.
On Thursday, the health district in partnership with the University of Texas Medical Branch tested about 150 residents and employees for COVID-19.
“UTMB is currently running those tests, and they tend to be faster than some other labs,” Tompkins said. “We’re hoping for results very soon.”
It is not clear how many of the 13 positive cases were employees and how many were residents, only that some from each category tested positive for the virus.
“We are gravely concerned about the spread of this virus within nursing homes because of the close proximity and vulnerability of the residents,” Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser said. “Health district officials visited The Resort at Texas City on Saturday and from what we saw, they were following guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
The Resort at Texas City’s administrator could not be reached for comment as of press time.
The health district made the decision to test all residents and employees after learning of the 13 positive cases, Tompkins said.
“Results are pending, and any positive results will be announced as part of the health district’s daily case update,” she said.
It’s not known whether family members of residents at The Resort at Texas City have been informed of the positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.