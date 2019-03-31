LA MARQUE

Police on Sunday were investigating a shooting at a fast-food restaurant that left two people badly injured, officials confirmed.

Investigators received a call about the shooting just after 2:12 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-In, 2000 FM 1764, officials said.

Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds, officials said.

The two people, who were not identified, were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information should call 409-938-9250 or 409-938-8477, police said.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

Locations

Reporter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription