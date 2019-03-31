LA MARQUE
Police on Sunday were investigating a shooting at a fast-food restaurant that left two people badly injured, officials confirmed.
Investigators received a call about the shooting just after 2:12 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-In, 2000 FM 1764, officials said.
Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds, officials said.
The two people, who were not identified, were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information should call 409-938-9250 or 409-938-8477, police said.
