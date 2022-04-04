The University of Texas Medical Branch has revealed the programs for its School of Public and Population Health, which is set to open this fall.
The school, which the University of Texas System Board of Regents approved in May last year, will mean a transition of the Department of Preventive Medicine and Population Health, which had about 60 students in 2020-2021, into a full-fledged school.
Students and faculty in the department will transition into the school when it opens later this year.
Five educational programs will be a part of the school’s curriculum, including masters programs in public health, bioethics and health humanities, as well as doctoral programs in population health sciences and rehabilitation services, medical branch officials said.
Research at the school will focus on a variety of studies such as biostatistics, data science, emerging diseases and population health.
“Now we have a dedicated school that’s going to focus on things like science and research, which we also have, but also health care policy and health care service deliveries,” said Dee Marlow, a media relations specialist.
“We’re looking forward to training more public health professionals to solve these health problems and fill the gap we have here.”
The COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in the school’s origins, proving an “urgent need” for more public health professionals trained in epidemiology, disease surveillance and expanded public health resources, said Dr. Kristen Peek, dean of the School of Public and Population Health.
The public health challenges the school will help address existed before and will linger after the pandemic, however, officials said.
“Pandemic or not, there’s a need for better public health services and more professional public health workers for our communities,” Marlow said. “This will give us an opportunity to really focus on that matter.”
Those interested in attending the school can apply in August for admission during the 2023 academic year.
