HIGH ISLAND
One person was killed in a rollover crash Monday afternoon on Bolivar Peninsula, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. near High Island where state Highway 87 changes into state Highway 124.
Little other information was available Monday afternoon, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said
The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating the crash, Trochesset said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
