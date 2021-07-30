GALVESTON
Although thousands of Galveston County residents have yet to receive a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increasing number of vaccinated people are seeking out booster doses over concern about waning potency and the more infectious delta variant.
Sometimes, the booster seekers are managing to receive third inoculations, said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority.
Some research indicates getting a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine might be effective, but doing so has yet to be sanctioned.
“We’re in a very odd spot,” Keiser said. “There’s a growing body of evidence and a growing weight of people saying we should get a third shot, and what’s happening is that the federal government is not acting on it.”
As of Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had made no recommendations about whether vaccinated people should get booster shots. But experts say it might be just a matter of time before health officials encourage people in high-risk groups to get dosed again.
“As we all know, after vaccination our immune system over time will wane,” said Dr. Pei Yong Shi, a professor of molecular biology at the University of Texas Medical Branch who has been working with Pfizer to study the lasting effects of its vaccine.
“That’s why we become vulnerable again to infection, particularly now you have the more transmissible, contagious delta variant.”
Recent studies show the Pfizer vaccine is about 84 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 six months after a second dose, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company said Wednesday.
That’s a drop from the 96 percent effectiveness of the vaccine two months after the second dose.
Work being done by Shi’s lab shows third-dose booster shots could bring effectiveness back to levels even higher than the initial course of inoculation, he said.
Third doses also appeared to minimize the threat of COVID variants, he said.
“After the third dose, we have two clear features that we see,” Shi said. “One is the neutralizing level is much, much higher than the second dose. The second news is that it becomes much more robust in inhibiting the variants.”
BREAKTHROUGHS NOT BAD
Shi emphasized his study still was in a pre-publication phase, and it could be some time before policymakers use the data to develop new health recommendations.
Part of the argument for booster shots is they would prevent so-called breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people.
The number of actual breakthrough cases reported in the county is very low, Keiser said.
As of last week, about 270 breakthrough cases had been confirmed among more than 170,000 fully vaccinated people in Galveston County, Keiser said. That means about 0.16 percent of vaccinated people in the county have reported contracting the virus.
When vaccinated people do get infected, they usually have mild symptoms, because of the added protection provided by the vaccines, he said.
“From a numbers point of view, the vaccine is holding up,” Keiser said. “It’s disturbing when we see how rapidly delta is spreading, and we are seeing breakthroughs increase. But we’re not seeing hospitalizations in terms of breakthroughs. From the epidemiological data, there’s nothing there to say, ‘We need to act on this.’”
HIGHEST RISK
People at highest risk of infection are those who have neither been vaccinated nor already caught the virus, Keiser said. An unvaccinated person with no natural immunity is about 70 times more likely to get sick than a vaccinated person, he said. People depending on natural immunity from an infection are about five times more likely to get infected than a vaccinated person, he said.
Still, there’s growing concern that vaccinated people can carry and spread the delta variant more easily than the past strain. The Washington Post on Friday reported an internal CDC presentation of data showing the delta variant spreads more quickly than the common cold.
The presentation also said vaccinated people might be able to spread the virus as easily as people who are unvaccinated.
GROWING LOCALLY
As they are in many parts of the country, COVID cases are growing in Galveston County. The number of identified active cases in the county grew from 332 on July 1 to 2,141 cases by July 29 — a 544 percent increase.
The spike in cases has driven up hospitalizations from COVID-19. On Thursday, COVID patients occupied more than 15 percent of hospital beds in Trauma Service Region R, a nine-county region that includes Galveston County. It was the first time the region had passed that level since February.
In Galveston County alone, daily COVID hospitalizations have more than quadrupled, from 21 on July 1 to 84 on July 29, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
The 15 percent level once was the benchmark defining high levels of hospitalization. Regions above 15 percent for more than a week were subject to greater restrictions, such as mandatory bar closures.
Those mandatory measures are no longer in place. Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued an executive order making clear that local officials couldn’t implement mandatory closures or mask requirements, even when hospitalizations are high.
Although the number of cases is growing rapidly, it and the number of hospitalizations still are below the peaks the county saw through the summer of 2020 into January 2021.
SEEKING SHOTS
Amid the growth, there’s evidence people are seeking out third doses of vaccines, despite the lack of health recommendations.
Joe Sullivan, the owner of Sullivan Pharmacy in Bacliff, said his business occasionally gets a call from people seeking information about booster shots.
He tells people he can’t offer them a shot if they’ve already received the full rounds, Sullivan said.
“I tell them in the last meeting the CDC had, they were talking about limiting [boosters] to people who are immunocompromised and the elderly,” Sullivan said. “I haven’t heard anything to the contrary to that.”
Sullivan is able to determine whether a person is fully vaccinated by checking the state’s database, he said.
Sullivan said he “wouldn’t dare” give a person one of his Moderna shots, for example, if the database showed that person already received a different vaccine.
But Keiser said he’d heard of cases when people have received additional shots.
“It’s actually been going on all along,” Keiser said. “They get a Moderna, and a nurse goes to enter it into the state tracking system and you see what they’ve already gotten. We’re aware that people are doing that. There’s no question about that.”
There’s not much evidence that receiving multiple kinds of vaccinations has negative effects, Keiser said.
Still, people shouldn’t withhold information from their health care providers, he said.
Keiser stopped short of saying people shouldn’t get boosters but said he wouldn’t do it himself.
He expected the government to make some sort of recommendation about boosters in the near future, as scientists and regulators debate data from studies.
“We’re waiting for guidance from CDC, or somebody, to tell us,” Keiser said. “There’s not a complete consensus, and a lot of depends on where you’re standing at this point.”
