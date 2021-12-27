GALVESTON
Galveston County will begin 2022 the same way it began 2021; under a state of disaster because of COVID-19.
County commissioners Monday unanimously approved an extension of its COVID-related disaster declaration.
The latest extension comes as cases in the county increase at a rate previously unseen during the pandemic. The increase in cases is being felt across the county, including at its largest medical provider, the University of Texas Medical Branch, where hundreds of employees are out sick because of positive COVID-19 tests.
The worker shortage and increase in cases are causing a “crunch,” health officials said, but a manageable one.
NEW YEAR, SAME DISASTER
Commissioners on Monday approved the 23rd extension of the declaration since it was declared in March 2020.
The extension allows the county to continue contracts with the medical branch for publicly funded COVID testing and to seek reimbursement for other COVID-related expenses, officials said.
The declaration was used earlier this year to set up a drive-through vaccination hub in League City that resulted in thousands of people receiving initial COVID vaccinations.
Some commissioners said they had no qualms about extending the declaration but hadn’t expected it to stretch into a new year.
“I sure hope ’22 is better than 2021,” Commissioner Joe Giusti said.
At least one commissioner was considering whether and when the county would end the declaration.
“I do wonder if we should continue this whole thing or just be done with it,” Commissioner Ken Clark said.
NEW CASES STILL RISING
The latest declaration comes as COVID cases are again rising in the county, this time because of the omicron variant. Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, the number of active COVID cases in the county increased by 1,956, according to the Galveston County Health District.
It’s the largest reported one-week increase since the pandemic began.
On Sunday, 56 people were being treated for COVID-19 in Galveston County hospitals, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. It was the highest number of local COVID patients being treated on one day since Oct. 9. Seven were in intensive care units.
The number of local hospitalizations hit a low point Dec. 1 at 16 people. At the worst times of the pandemic, more than 200 people were hospitalized in Galveston County hospitals on a single day.
HEALTH WORKERS OUT SICK
About 300 of the medical branch’s 11,000 employees were quarantined as of Friday because they had tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Gulshan Sharma, chief medical officer.
About half were front-line medical workers, Sharma said.
The number of quarantined is near that during the height of the delta variant surge, Sharma said.
The medical branch expected the number of infected and quarantined employees to increase at about the same rate as the general public, meaning the number of people out sick will increase in coming days, Sharma said.
Employees are being told to quarantine for seven days after a positive test. At seven days, asymptomatic employees can be retested and return to work if they test negative, Sharma said.
So far, the number of employees out sick isn’t undermining the medical branch’s ability to provide care, Sharma said.
“There is a staffing crunch across the health system, but we are managing it,” Sharma said.
The medical branch last week increased its COVID-19 safety protocols, Sharma said. Masks are again mandatory in all facilities, and the number of visitors permitted to enter facilities has been decreased, Sharma said.
