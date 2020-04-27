LEAGUE CITY
Roughly three weeks ago, League City resident Tra Tramonte was watching a news report discussing what reopening of businesses might look like; now, he’s developed a product he hopes will assist in that process.
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state would not renew a stay-at-home order, which is now set to expire Thursday. Starting Friday, a two-phase reopening begins, which includes restaurant dining rooms, retail stores, movie theaters, libraries and museums opening at 25 percent capacity, Abbott said.
“Even if the government doesn’t put regulations on you, and you can open up and come back however you want to, most customers aren’t going to go running back to their favorite burger bar or their favorite pizza parlor right away — they’re going to go somewhere they feel safe eating out,” Tramonte said. “They want to know that whoever is running that establishment is taking precautions to protect them while they’re having a meal in that restaurant.”
Tramonte is a vice president of sales and marketing for a business that manufactures industrial vinyl curtain walls. He took that basic concept and adapted it into a more aesthetically pleasing large sheet of clear plastic that businesses can hang from their ceilings to separate customers and help businesses keep customers’ minds at ease.
Tramonte also hopes that if restaurants and other businesses effectively utilize the plastic barriers, capacity restrictions can be eased, he said.
“Maybe they’ll say, ‘Hey, that’s a good idea; let’s talk about it,'” Tramonte said.
While the initial target for these dividers was restaurants and offices, other industries have contacted Tramonte about them, he said. Tramonte and some of his sales staff coworkers began a marketing campaign on social media, he said.
“Much to our surprise, we were getting phone calls from dentist offices and orthodontists and nail salons and barber shops,” Tramonte said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t even think of this stuff.’”
Approximately 50 barriers, which weigh about 10 pounds each, can be manufactured per day, and they sell for $157 per unit, Tramonte said.
“They can be rolled into a small cardboard container and shipped to anywhere in the country,” Tramonte said. “We already have all the material in stock we need to build quite a few of them.”
While he has not approached Galveston County establishments about the barriers, Tramonte said he has seen significant interest outside the county since launching the product a little more than a week ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.