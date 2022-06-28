TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America will host a veterans' tribute wall in Texas City during Independence Day celebrations this weekend.
The wall, which is an 80-percent replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C., is 485 feet long and made up of 144 black panels inscribed with names of the more than 58,000 Americans killed in that war.
The Vietnam memorial is accompanied by other panels honoring those who served in all U.S. military conflicts and attacks against the country since World War I, organizers said.
“Our mission is simple," said Don Allen, a Vietnam veteran who owns American Veterans Traveling Tribute.
"We want to honor everyone who serves. This tribute is no longer about veterans honoring veterans.
"It’s about the community coming together to honor those who have served and sacrificed for our freedom."
The Bullard, Texas-based group manufactured the Vietnam wall replica, along with various other types of memorial walls, Allen said.
Ernest Mathews, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 685, said this was the first time the Galveston County organization had hosted such an event.
“As a Vietnam veteran, I wanted to be able to bring in this tribute for all our local veterans as a way to have closure," Mathews said. "The wall will honor those killed from World War I all the way to those who died in Afghanistan. I felt like this was the best thing we could do for this community.”
Mathews was wounded in combat in Vietnam in 1970, and received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals for his service there.
The Texas City Rotary Club, Texas City Economic Development Corp., several local businesses and private individuals provided financial support to bring the tribute walls to the city, Vietnam Veterans of America officials said.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute will be on display through Monday at the south entrance of Mainland City Centre, 1000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Official events begin at noon today with a posting of the colors ceremony and continue Saturday with a ceremony honoring people named on the wall, followed by a ceremony honoring first responders Sunday. A bugler will play "Taps” every day at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. while the wall is on display.
“We want our veterans and everyone in the community to come and visit the wall," Mathews said. "We want people to know that we still care.”
The community should feel honored to have the tribute on display, Mayor Dedrick Johnson Sr. said.
“Here in our community, we have our fair share of veterans, and this is our opportunity to honor them," he said. "I’ll be attending with my own family, and we will definitely use this as an educational opportunity.”
The tribute will be dismantled at 3 p.m. Monday.
Vietnam Veterans of America officials expect people from across the state to make the trip to see the wall.
More than 5 million people visit the Vietnam Memorial wall in Washington, D.C., each year.
