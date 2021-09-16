Hundreds of homes and businesses in Galveston County might not have power restored from outages caused by Hurricane Nicholas until Sunday evening, Texas-New Mexico Power said.
In updated estimates released just before 8 a.m. Thursday, the company said some customers in Dickinson, La Marque and Texas City might not have their power restored until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Customers in Friendswood and League City can expect to have their power restored by 6 p.m. Friday, the company said.
As of Thursday morning, about 6,000 homes and businesses were without power across Galveston County, including about 3,350 power customers on the mainland area covered by Texas-New Mexico Power.
The company maintains poles and power lines that deliver electricity to people who live in eastern and northern parts of Galveston County.
On Wednesday morning, there were about 16,000 outages across the county. At the peak of power loss caused by the hurricane, about 40,000 county residents were without power.
In its public message, Texas-New Mexico Power said most customers can expect to have their electricity back before the final estimated restoration times. Progress on restorations has slowed because work is happening in smaller areas where a restoration affects fewer overall customers, however.
"As storm restoration progresses, it takes just as much — if not more — work by our crews to restore fewer and fewer numbers of customers per job," the company said. "Thus, in terms of numbers you may see, it can appear that progress is 'slowing down.' We can assure you, however, that our crews will keep working hard to get everyone restored."
CenterPoint Energy, which serves Galveston Island, and western parts of the mainland said Wednesday it expected to complete work on isolated outages by the end of the week.
Power in Galveston began failing on Monday evening ahead of Hurricane Nicholas' landfall near Matagorda Bay, about 50 miles southeast of Galveston Island. As the storm progress over the Galveston area, it brought winds stronger than 60 mph and ripped down power lines and poles, causing widespread outages.
