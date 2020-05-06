School districts across Galveston County are adjusting plans for graduation ceremonies to meet requirements issued Tuesday by the Texas Education Agency.
Agency guidelines suggested four ways for schools to celebrate graduation with their seniors, who have been out of school buildings since mid-March and won’t be returning this school year.
Schools can hold graduations completely virtually with videoconferencing technology; hold hybrid ceremonies combining videos with small, in-person gatherings; hold drive-by ceremonies in which students and families wait in their cars while other graduates are recognized one at a time with their families alongside them; or hold outdoor in-person ceremonies in rural counties between May 15 and May 31 and in any Texas county on or after June 1, according to agency guidelines.
It’s not clear yet whether that throws a wrench into plans made by the Texas City Independent School District to hold in-person indoor ceremonies in late June for graduating seniors from Texas City High School and La Marque High School. Those ceremonies were scheduled to be held at Galveston’s Moody Gardens.
“We are re-evaluating,” district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
The district’s interim superintendent, Susan Myers, will consult with board members before the district makes a final decision on what graduation will look like, Tortorici said.
Hitchcock Independent School District’s graduation ceremony will be in person, outdoors at the district’s football stadium in early June, Superintendent Travis Edwards said.
“We will be confirming a final date and time soon,” Edwards said.
Dickinson Independent School District will continue planning on an in-person, indoor graduation set for July 18 at the Fertitta Center on the University of Houston main campus.
“Our hope is that the COVID-19 restrictions will have lessened so that the traditional ceremony can take place to honor our Dickinson High School Class of 2020 for their achievements,” Director of Communication Tammy Dowdy said.
The Dickinson district also will hold a virtual graduation ceremony planned for May 21 at 7:30 p.m., to be shown on the district’s social media and website, Dowdy said.
Santa Fe Independent School District informed parents and seniors Tuesday that, in accordance with agency guidelines, it would re-evaluate possible options and asked for support and feedback in making plans to honor and celebrate 2020 graduating seniors. A survey will be going out to seniors and their families, said Jenny Davenport, the district’s director of human resources and public relations.
Final plans will be communicated on the district’s website, on social media channels and through its Skyward email system, Davenport said.
Galveston Independent School District is looking into the possibility of holding an outdoor graduation ceremony for its graduating seniors.
“We do not have any conclusive plans, but we are looking at options while taking into consideration the specific restrictions and procedures that will still be enforced during an outdoor event,” said Billy Rudolph, the district’s director of communications and marketing.
Clear Creek Independent School District has scheduled outdoor ceremonies in the district’s Challenger Columbia Stadium in Webster, for all seven of the district’s high schools. Ceremonies are scheduled for May 27, 28, 29 30 and 31 with two separate ceremonies on May 30 and 31.
Inclement weather plans will move ceremonies to the Clear Falls High School Gymnasium, 4380 Village Way, League City.
Specific information on security measures, who can attend and other details can be found at the district’s website, www.ccisd.net.
