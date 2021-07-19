GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 14th annual Galveston Women's Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
Oscar-nominated actress, author and healthy lifestyle advocate Mariel Hemingway will serve as the keynote speaker, and the president and chief growth officer at Splunk Inc., Teresa Carlson, will serve as an honorary speaker, organizers said.
The conference will be emceed by Mia Gradney, anchor for KHOU-TV's Channel 11 in Houston.
“We're extremely excited to have Mariel Hemingway as our keynote speaker,” said Gina M. Spagnola, president and CEO of the chamber. “Her message aligns perfectly with the mission of the conference, and she delivers purpose-driven presentations that focus on mind-body-spirit optimization, purposeful living and mental health-related issues.”
For more information, visit GalvestonWomensConference.com, or contact Jill Chapman, 409-763-5326 or jchapman@galvestonchamber.com.
