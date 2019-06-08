The search for Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed, who also is a Clear Creek Independent School District trustee, continues Saturday in the waters off the Texas City Dike.
United States Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a call around 4 p.m. Friday from the Texas City Police Department after it was reported that a male entered the water when the vessel he was on was hit by the wake from a passing vessel. The U.S. Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast, according to a statement.
Texas City and Galveston police departments and the U.S. Coast Guard began the search and now approximately 15 agency vessels as well as 25 volunteer vessels are on the scene continuing the search.
While the search continues, the Kemah Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association and Clear Creek Independent School District will host a support gathering for Reed from 6 -8 p.m. tonight at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 2305 E. Main St in League City.
“We remain hopeful,” district spokesperson Elaina Polsen said. “Chris is an extremely strong person and our thoughts and prayers are with Jana and her family.”
Jana Reed, a teacher for Clear Creek ISD, was on the boat with her husband when Reed went overboard.
“Their family is deeply engrained in our community,” Polsen said. “We are just shocked and heartbroken over this.”
Agencies will continue searching the waters until further notice.
