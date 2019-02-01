SANTA FE
A 23-year-old woman charged with trespassing in the high school where the deadliest campus shooting in Texas history occurred less than a year ago told police officers she was testing security protocols, according to a probable cause affidavit released Friday.
Haley Zieber, of Santa Fe, was arrested Wednesday at Santa Fe High School and charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. She was booked into and later released from the Galveston County Jail on $1,000 bond, officials said.
Zieber, accompanied by a black dog, entered the high school through the front door and walked east through a hallway without being checked in or issued a visitor's badge, according to the affidavit.
The officer who swore the affidavit said he saw Zieber enter the school and was quickly notified she hadn't been properly checked in, according to the affidavit.
Confronted by officers, Zieber said she'd had a bad feeling about the day and wanted to make sure everything was OK, according to the affidavit.
Zieber told the officer she didn’t have a student at the school, but had graduated from there in 2013, according to the affidavit.
Campus officials escorted her to the front of the school, but before leaving, Zieber asked what year it was, according to the affidavit.
An officer then asked Zieber where she was parked and she led them to a small SUV parked in the fire lane, according to the affidavit.
Zieber then told the officer she worked for a nonprofit organization that raised awareness about mental health and had been testing the school’s security system and that it was broken, according to the affidavit.
Zieber told officials she trained law enforcement and military personnel mentally and physically and that the officer should have shot her to keep her from coming into the school, according to the affidavit.
Zieber then said she was from Santa Fe originally and cared about the school, but now lived in San Antonio, according to the affidavit.
Officers arrested Zieber and animal control took her dog, according to the affidavit.
Zieber wasn’t armed and there was no indication she intended to do harm to anyone on campus, according to a written statement provided by the school.
Santa Fe High School is the site of one of the worst mass shootings in Texas history. A gunman entered the building in May 2018 and shot and killed 10 people, wounding more than a dozen others.
