HITCHCOCK
Two Texas National Guard units were in Galveston County on Wednesday to help boost COVID-19 testing capacity for a day.
The units were set up at the Galveston County Fairgrounds in Hitchcock and Bayshore Park in Bacliff on Wednesday. People who scheduled testing through a website drove up to the testing site and had samples taken while sitting in their cars.
The testing was conducted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The exact number of people tested was not immediately available.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on April 20 deployed 1,200 guard members as part of mobile testing teams in an effort to increase the state’s overall COVID-19 testing capacity.
Even before the guard arrived in Galveston County, the county’s testing capacity was ahead of most places in the state, according to local officials. More than 18,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Galveston County residents. Statewide, nearly 439,000 Texans have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Galveston County tests account for about 4 percent of all the tests conducted in Texas, but the county’s population of 342,000 only accounts for 1 percent of the state’s population of 29 million.
