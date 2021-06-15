The Texas Associated Press Managing Editors on Tuesday named The Daily News’ staff among the first winners of the organization’s Newsroom of the Year award.
The Daily News won another 16 awards from Texas APME for journalism done in 2020.
The Daily News competes in the organization’s Class AAA, which is meant for daily newspapers with print circulation of between 30,000 and 124,000. The Daily News’ circulation is less than 25,000.
“We’re very proud of this award for many reasons,” Daily News Editor Michael A. Smith said. “It’s the first time Texas APME has made these awards, and it’s fitting the state’s oldest daily is among the inaugural winners.
“It’s also gratifying to win it over some excellent newspapers that also are quite a bit bigger than we are.
“I’m proud every day of everybody who works in this newsroom," Smith said.
Also placing for the award in AAA were the El Paso Times, second, and the Victoria Advocate, third.
Other Southern Newspapers publications won the same honor in other circulation categories. The Paris News won in Class A and The Facts, which serves Brazoria County, in Class AA.
The staff of the Houston Chronicle was named Newsroom of the Year among AAAA-newspapers.
Texas APME, a professional organization made up primarily of editors and managing editors of the state’s daily newspapers, announced the awards Tuesday.
The Daily News also won these awards:
First places:
• Star Photojournalist of the Year: Stuart Villanueva
• Star Opinion Writer of the Year: Michael A. Smith
• Editorial Writing: Michael A. Smith
• Infographics: Kevin M. Cox, for online COVID-19 statistics
Second places:
• Community Service: Staff for COVID-19 coverage
• Deadline Writing: John Wayne Ferguson, Matt deGrood, Keri Heath
• News Photography: Stuart Villanueva
• Infographics: Melissa Rivera
• Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year: James LaCombe
Third places:
• Star Breaking News Report of the Year: Staff, for coverage of Hurricane Laura
• Online Live Coverage: Staff, for live coverage of Hurricane Laura
• Specialty Reporting: John Wayne Ferguson, for articles about Port of Galveston workers
Honorable mentions:
• Freedom of Information: Matt deGrood, Michael A. Smith
• Comment and Criticism: Dustin Chase
• News Photography: Stuart Villanueva
