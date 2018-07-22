DICKINSON
A La Marque man died Sunday morning, apparently of a heart attack, while in Dickinson Police Department custody, police said.
Jose Antonio Sanchez, 38, died at the Mainland Medical Center, police said.
Sanchez had been arrested about 2:45 a.m. after a minor traffic accident in the 4900 block of FM 517, Dickinson Police Department Sgt. Tim Cromie said.
A pickup truck had backed into a tree and a building, Cromie said
Officers arrested Sanchez on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.
Officers had planned subject Sanchez to tests for intoxication at the Dickinson jail, but never got to do that, Cromie said.
At the jail, Sanchez fell over in his seat and began to have trouble breathing, Cromie said. Police called for medical help and decided Sanchez should be taken to the hospital for treatment, he said.
While in the ambulance, Sanchez began to suffer from “possible cardiac arrest,” Cromie said. Medics performed CPR, but Sanchez died at the hospital, police said.
Police announced Sanchez’s death on Sunday morning. Because it was a death while in police custody, the incident is being investigated by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Calling an outside agency in to investigate a death in custody is a normal procedure, both Cromie and Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
“So that there’s no question of anything, we’ll have an outside agency look at it,” he said. “It’s for transparency.”
His agency also has been called to investigate recent police shootings in League City and Galveston, he noted.
No one at the Dickinson Police Department has been suspended or disciplined because of Sanchez’s death, Cromie said.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of Sanchez’s death, Trochesset said.
Sanchez lived on Spoonbill Lane in La Marque, according to public records. He had two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, according to court records.
