GALVESTON
Two people were transported to the hospital this morning after a wreck caused one car to drive over the seawall, police said.
About 10 a.m. at Seawall Boulevard and 53rd Street, a car with a 73-year-old male driver and his 18-year-old granddaughter was traveling south on 53rd Street and struck a vehicle with a 63-year-old female driver and her 61-year-old husband on board, Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
The impact pushed the second vehicle over the seawall and into the sand, Hancock said.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.
Police have no reason to suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash, he said.
