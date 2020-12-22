Government
• The Galveston County Courthouse will be closed Thursday, Friday and Jan. 1.
• The Federal Courthouse will be closed Friday and Jan. 1.
Cities
• City offices in Santa Fe will be closed today through Friday. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
• City offices in Kemah will close at noon today and will remain closed through Friday. For New Year’s, offices will close at noon Dec. 31 and will remain closed through Jan. 1.
• City offices in Dickinson will close at 1:30 p.m. today and will remain closed through Friday. For New Year’s, offices will close at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31 and will remain closed through Jan. 1.
• City offices in League City will close at 1:30 p.m. today and will remain closed through Friday. For New Year’s, offices will close at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31 and will remain closed through Jan. 1. There will be no trash service on Friday or Jan. 1. Curbside pickup of Christmas trees begins Jan. 2.
• City offices in Clear Lake Shores will be closed today through Friday and will close at noon Dec. 31 and remain closed through Jan. 1.
• City offices in Friendswood will be closed Thursday and Friday. No trash will be picked up Friday. Friday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Jan. 1. Jan. 1 trash will be picked up Jan. 5.
• City offices in Texas City will be closed Thursday, Friday and Jan. 1. Trash will not be picked up Friday or Jan. 1.
• City offices in Galveston, Bayou Vista, Tiki Island, Hitchcock and La Marque will be closed Thursday, Friday and Jan. 1.
• City offices in Jamaica Beach will be closed Friday and Jan. 1.
•The post office will be closed Friday and Jan. 1. No mail, except U.S. Express items, will be delivered Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Libraries
• The Mae S. Bruce Library will be closed today through Saturday. For New Year’s, it’ll be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 3.
• Helen Hall Library will close at 1:30 p.m. today and will remain closed through Sunday. For New Year’s, it’ll close at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and will remain closed through Jan. 3.
• The Dickinson Public Library will close at 3 p.m. today and will remain closed through Friday. For New Year’s, the library will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 31 and will remain closed through Jan. 1.
• The Hitchcock Public Library will be closed Thursday through Monday, and Jan. 1 through Jan. 4.
• Rosenberg Library will be closed Thursday, Friday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
• The Friendswood Public Library will be closed Thursday through Saturday, and for New Year’s, Jan. 1.
• The Moore Memorial and La Marque public libraries will be closed Thursday, Friday and Jan. 1.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Friday and Jan. 1.
• The Galveston County Health District will be closed Thursday, Friday and Jan. 1.
• Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed Thursday through Saturday and Jan. 1.
• The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed Thursday, Friday and Jan. 1.
• The Daily News will be closed Friday and Jan. 1.
