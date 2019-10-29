GALVESTON
Harborside Drive is closed near 22nd and 23rd streets because of downed electrical poles, police said.
The poles fell about 4:40 a.m. and CenterPoint Energy, the island electricity provider, made a temporary fix, but the poles fell again around 6:40 a.m., Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
There was no accident that caused the poles to fall, Hancock said.
“Sometimes when we have lots and lots of consistent rain, the ground gets soft,” Hancock said.
The poles will sometimes fall if the ground is too wet and there is a strong wind, Hancock said.
As of 10:30 a.m., CenterPoint crews were out working on the pole and police were still stationed directing traffic away from the intersections, Hancock said.
