GALVESTON
Galveston College students soon will be eligible for up to $2,000 in grant money to help ease the financial burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund grant comes from coronavirus relief money and can be used for anything from purchasing textbooks, to buying groceries, to paying for child care, according to the college's website.
"The students will be able to use this money toward emergency costs that arise due to the coronavirus," President Myles Shelton said in a press release.
The college will have $2.8 million to distribute in fall 2021 and spring 2022. The application process will open Sept. 6 on the college's website.
Applicants must be enrolled in and attend classes for the fall 2021 semester to qualify. The money will be given out via checks to the addresses students have on file.
Students who show an exceptional need, such as Pell Grant recipients, will receive priority, but other students also are encouraged to apply, according to the college's website.
This is the college's third round of funding and, so far, $1.3 million in aid has been given to 893 students.
Unlike previous COVID relief money, new guidelines extended the eligibility to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and other undocumented students, international students on F1 visas and students enrolled in nontraditional courses such as dual-credit courses and continuing education courses.
Students also do not have to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to be eligible.
Notification and disbursements will begin Sept. 15. Applicants should allow one to two weeks for the application to be processed and to be notified of their award eligibility.
