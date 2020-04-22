GALVESTON
County Judge Mark Henry isn't going to make you wear a mask, he said Wednesday.
On the heels of an announcement Wednesday morning that Harris County residents would be required to wear face masks in public places for the next 30 days, Henry said he would not follow Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's lead.
Henry said Hidalgo's order was unconstitutional.
On another day and on another topic, such disagreement between two county judges might not matter much. But Henry's announcement also might reveal division among leaders in the county who just recently said they would develop a single, unified plan to relax coronavirus-related rules and regulations.
"Galveston County will not be issuing any orders mandating citizens to wear masks or face coverings in public," Henry said. "America was built upon the fabric of individual liberty and freedom. It’s important now more than ever that we stress personal responsibility."
The city of Galveston's draft plan for reopening, meanwhile, calls for mandatory face coverings. And the Galveston County Health District for weeks has recommended people wear face masks in public places, but that's a recommendation, not a requirement. Henry said Wednesday he was not aware of the health district's recommendation or a similar recommendation the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued April 13.
Henry's opinion about requiring people to wear masks was based on advice of the county's attorneys, he said. If the county issued a mandatory mask order, it would be sued, Henry said.
That's not an opinion everyone shares.
Jeffrey Abramson, a professor of law and government at the University of Texas at Austin, said the governments have latitude to make public health orders.
"A public health order requiring persons to wear a face covering, while in public, during a highly contagious pandemic, is clearly constitutional and any argument to the contrary is frivolous," Abramson said. "It is the government’s job to prevent any one of us from inflicting harm on others."
DIVIDED OPINIONS
Henry's announcement, made on social media, raises questions about plans among Galveston County cities to be unified in their approaches to relaxing coronavirus-related public safety measures in coming days and weeks.
Officials of the county and local cities said Monday they had reached an unofficial agreement to have one unified plan for reopening — while also leaving room for differences in special circumstances.
Few details about that plan have been revealed. At least one of the documents being used to develop it was written by the city of Galveston, which already has published a draft guide to reopening.
Galveston's draft guide includes a recommendation that most people wear masks in public places where social distancing would be impractical.
Galveston's draft plan was based, in part, on plans the city obtained from San Antonio and Austin, Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said Wednesday. Maxwell had spoken with Harris County officials about their plans and said he agreed with them.
"To me, wearing a mask is a small price to pay," Maxwell said.
Galveston City Council is scheduled to discuss the draft plan today but won't vote on it until next week.
Henry had not seen Galveston's draft plan as of Wednesday, he said.
"Well then, it probably won't be unified," Henry said. "We're going to do our best to get on the same page."
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said he didn't plan to issue his own order for residents to wear masks, in part because he thought his city council would override or cancel the order at the first opportunity. He said he personally would advocate for people to wear masks for as long as public health guidance to do so exists.
"I do not think that requiring masks is on our horizon," Hallisey said. "I don't need a law to tell you to take care of yourself and your family."
Whatever local policies do get approved likely won't happen until next week.
City and county officials have said they are waiting to see what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces on April 27 about statewide reopening before revealing their plans.
