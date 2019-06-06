A natural gas line exploded about 6 p.m. Thursday in Santa Fe, causing multiple injuries to a crew of workers in the area, police said.
The fire, a column of flame coming from what appeared to be a ditch line, was still burning at 7:30 p.m., said Lt. Greg Boody, police public information officer.
One injured man was awaiting Life Flight and two others were transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston by ambulance, Boody said.
A preliminary call to the police department reported that as many as five others were carried off in one ambulance, but Boody couldn’t confirm an exact number or whether the injured were working on the gas line or another project.
“Dispatch notified us after receiving several 911 calls from people in the area,” Boody said.
The damaged gas line is in the middle of a densely populated residential area in about the 5300 block of Avenue M, Boody said.
Santa Fe Police and Center Point Energy worker were at the scene, trying to gain control of the gas line at 7 p.m.
Santa Fe Volunteer Fire Department was first to respond to a report of flames coming from the ground. Firefighters immediately put out a call for medical transport, initially reporting one burn victim.
“When the ambulance arrived, they found several more injured,” Boody said.
At least some of the injured are believed to have sustained second- and third-degree burns, Boody said.
At 7:20, the medical branch confirmed they were awaiting arrival of two burn victims from the fire.
The names of those injured and the name of the company they worked for have not been released at this time.
Center Point was monitoring power lines above the point where the fire is burning, Boody said.
