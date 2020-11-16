Coastal Health & Wellness is offering free application assistance for the 2021 Health Insurance Marketplace, which is in open enrollment through Dec. 15.
Those who don’t enroll by that deadline cannot get 2021 coverage unless they qualify for a special enrollment period. Depending on applicants’ income levels, they might qualify for assistance in paying their monthly health care premiums.
Plans sold during open enrollment start Jan. 1.
All offered plans cover essential health benefits, preexisting conditions and preventative services, including maternity care, mammograms and other preventative care services.
Health Insurance Marketplace is for those who don’t have health coverage through a job, Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP or another source that provides qualifying health coverage.
For information, call 409-938-2204 or visit the clinic at 9850-C Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
— Angela Wilson
