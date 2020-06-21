The Galveston County Health District on Sunday reported 83 new positive COVID-19 cases among county residents, which brings the case total to 1,867.
Of those cases, 660 people have recovered, officials said.
In the past week, COVID-19 positive cases in the county have been tied to a lapse in precautions by residents, including lack of social distancing, not wearing face coverings while in public and spreading of the virus in families and households, according to the health district.
The county has reported more than half of its case total since June 1, officials said.
To date, 43,005 Galveston County residents have been tested, accounting for 12.5 percent of the county’s population.
For testing options in Galveston County, visit www.gchd.org/testing.
— Angela Wilson
(2) comments
I believe it’s reasonable to believe it is because of increasing the testing . Not because of a spike in covid-19
1867 Total Cases, 1167 are active cases, 34 are hospitalized, the rest self quarantined even if asymptomatic.
Of the 1867, whites make up 676 cases, followed by Hispanics at 506 followed by Black at 301, Unknown at 280.and other groups listed.
1079 are women, 788 are men.
https://www.gchd.org/about-us/news-and-events/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/galveston-county-confirmed-covid-19-cases
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.