GALVESTON
Galveston County’s top elected law enforcement official will self-quarantine for at least two weeks after one of his family members tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset entered self-quarantine Wednesday, after the family member received a confirmation of a positive test, Trochesset said.
Trochesset wasn’t showing any symptoms related to the coronavirus but had been advised by doctors to act for two weeks as if he was infected, he said. If his family member continues to show symptoms after the two weeks have passed, he will get tested for the virus, he said.
“I’m doing my best to stay away from folks and trying to quarantine within the house,” Trochesset said.
Trochesset tested negative for coronavirus antibodies as recently as last week, he said. A negative antibodies test means that Trochesset likely hadn’t previously contracted and recovered from the virus.
Trochesset said he intended to do as much work as possible while quarantined at home and trusted his command staff to manage the office in his absence.
“I have full faith in my employees,” Trochesset said. “They’ll do an outstanding job without me sitting in the office.”
There’s no indication COVID-19 has spread through the sheriff’s office administrative staff, Trochesset said.
The quarantine comes right before the Fourth of July weekend, which is historically one of the busiest weekends for county law enforcement.
Trochesset is the first Galveston County elected official to publicly confirm he was quarantining because of potential contact with the virus.
