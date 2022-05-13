There will be lane closures on the highway going into Galveston this weekend. The closures could cause traffic jams on Interstate 45, the most popular route onto Galveston Island.
Here’s what to expect if you’re driving to or leaving the island.
ON THE WAY IN TO GALVESTON
Interstate 45 will be reduced to two lanes at the Santa Fe overpass north of the Galveston causeway. This reduction caused slow traffic throughout the week during the morning rush hour.
ON THE WAY OUT OF GALVESTON
Interstate 45 will be reduced to two lanes on the Galveston causeway south of the Santa Fe overpass. This reduction has caused slow traffic throughout the week during the evening rush hour.
SAN LUIS PASS BRIDGE
Galveston County hasn’t waived tolls at the San Luis Pass Bridge for this week. The alternate route is an option for people who travel through Brazoria County and use the Blue Water Highway to reach Galveston.
The county will monitor traffic on I-45 this weekend and will suspend tolls if the highway gets backed up, spokesman Zach Davidson said.
WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to demolish the northbound bridge at the Santa Fe Overpass and replace it with a new bridge as part of an ongoing project to widen and improve Interstate 45. The current bridge is deteriorating, and trucks weighing more than 80,000 pounds are prohibited from crossing.
Last week, the transportation department closed multiple lanes of traffic to create a potential detour for heavy trucks over the southbound bridge.
On Friday, the department announced it would reinforce the bridge, and restore I-45 back to three lanes in each direction. Work to restore the highway to its original configuration is expected to begin next week.
The department plans to eventually demolish the northbound bridge. No date has been announced for the demolition.
